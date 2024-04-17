DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

