Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.52

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 83727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $502.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

