Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.52

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 83727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 122.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Dynamics
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.