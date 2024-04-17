Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 144,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 126,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,089,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,034. 33.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

