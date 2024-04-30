Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.42. 11,081,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,490,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

