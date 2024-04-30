Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 223 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $34.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,964.18. 45,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,034.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,778.53. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.