Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. 3,088,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

