Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 112,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 209,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 39.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

