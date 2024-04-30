Certuity LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certuity LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,592,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,751. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

