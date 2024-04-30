Certuity LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Certuity LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Certuity LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.46. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.