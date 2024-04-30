Certuity LLC Buys 3,376 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. 35,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,956. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

