Certuity LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 429,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $184.90. 404,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.13.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

