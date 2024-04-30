Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,857,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,790,000.

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,806. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.58 and a 52 week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

