Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 3.56% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. 3,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,318. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

