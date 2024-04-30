Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 84,261 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,261 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 504,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,841. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

