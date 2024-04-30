Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.89. 62,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

