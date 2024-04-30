Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.54. The company had a trading volume of 611,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.