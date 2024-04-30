Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 2,982 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,053,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $85,419,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %
DIS opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
