2,657 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 484,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

