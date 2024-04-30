Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.18. 267,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.96. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

