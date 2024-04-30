OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 112,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

