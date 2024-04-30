Field & Main Bank Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.77. 19,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,074. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day moving average is $295.50. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $244.07 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.