Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $136.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,603 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $136,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $160.45. 502,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

