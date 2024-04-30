iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. 579,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,783. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

