VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.34% of VICI Properties worth $110,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 1,066,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

