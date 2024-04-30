First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,271 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 316,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,999. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

