iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after buying an additional 188,248 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after buying an additional 141,995 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,645,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. 34,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

