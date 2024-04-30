Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,597 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

