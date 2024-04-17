DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of DTM opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

