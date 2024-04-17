Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 2.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 278,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,339,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.9 %
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
