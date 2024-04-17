Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,070.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,067.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $961.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $646.38 and a one year high of $1,149.56.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

