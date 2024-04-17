First Interstate Bank Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,750. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

