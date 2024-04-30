ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.