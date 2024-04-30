NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 31,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 110.12%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

