Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.0 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 284,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

