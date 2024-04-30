NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter.

NYSE:NC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 15,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $38.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is -16.45%.

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

