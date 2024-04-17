Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 258,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 280,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$2.50 target price on Frontier Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cormark lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
