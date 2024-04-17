Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.15. 99,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 609,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

