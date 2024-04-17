MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.90

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.90 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 89020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.01, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $185,175.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,156.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

