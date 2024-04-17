EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.40. EHang shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 604,948 shares changing hands.
EHang Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
