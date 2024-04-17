EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.40. EHang shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 604,948 shares changing hands.

EHang Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

About EHang

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in EHang by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

