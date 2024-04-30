Choreo LLC Invests $2.31 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,731,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.09.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

