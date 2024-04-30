Choreo LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after buying an additional 307,228 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,033,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after buying an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

