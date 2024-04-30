Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1,812.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

SNPS opened at $544.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.46 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

