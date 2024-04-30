Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,261.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.