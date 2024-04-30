Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.