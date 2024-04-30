iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWS stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.