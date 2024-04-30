Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

