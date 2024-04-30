Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

