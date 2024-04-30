Investment House LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,353,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $892.48 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $946.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $894.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $9,759,898 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

