Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

NYSE EAT opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.81.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

