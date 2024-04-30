Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

ESI opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

